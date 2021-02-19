Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $140.00 at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

