Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Evercore ISI

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

