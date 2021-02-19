AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

ATR stock traded down $7.92 on Friday, reaching $133.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,933. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average is $125.71. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

