Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading Up 19.5%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s share price was up 19.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 1,584,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,033,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

