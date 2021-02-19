ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.29.

TSE:ARX traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ARC Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.42 and a one year high of C$8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

