Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACA. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gabelli cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ACA stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

