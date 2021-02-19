Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) (CVE:AHU) Shares Down 13.5%

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) (CVE:AHU) shares dropped 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) Company Profile (CVE:AHU)

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas, and mineral resource properties in Western Canada and the United States. It produces heavy oil in the Lloydminster area of west-Central Saskatchewan and Southern California. The company also holds a 60% interest in the C-12 oil and gas well located in Landrose, Saskatchewan; and 30% interest in the Rebeico project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

