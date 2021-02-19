Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARD. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of ARD opened at $19.73 on Friday. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $368.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

