Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Shares of Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.21, but opened at C$0.18. Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 55,666 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.52 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.