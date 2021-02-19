Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. Declares Not Available Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) announced a Not Available dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

