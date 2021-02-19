Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

NYSE ACRE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 425,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,282. The company has a market capitalization of $468.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

