Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,478 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Ares Management worth $41,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 13,703 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $616,772.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,031,524 shares of company stock worth $49,682,823 over the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

