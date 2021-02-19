Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,136 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $8,956,000. Ithaka Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 157,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $275.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.93, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.70.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock worth $305,327,318. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

