Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 477.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $177.27 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $163.48. The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

