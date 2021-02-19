Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,496 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEP. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

BEP stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

