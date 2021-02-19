Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,874 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,107,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,916,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,294,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,341,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,671,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.