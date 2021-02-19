Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,507 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter worth $248,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTG opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.