Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%.

ANET stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.95. 1,415,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.39. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.90.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $406,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,530 shares of company stock worth $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.