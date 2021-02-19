Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of LMND opened at $145.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

In other news, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $90,165.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,919,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,044,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,840,887 shares of company stock worth $236,325,091.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

