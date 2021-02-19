Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,044,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in MFA Financial by 451.5% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,102,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 902,954 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 827,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 429,551 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MFA Financial by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,176,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 314,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 178,430 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

