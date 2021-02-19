Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rambus by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBS opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,096. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

