Arizona State Retirement System Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

CNS stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

