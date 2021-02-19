Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,327 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

