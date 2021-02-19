Arizona State Retirement System Sells 521 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth $73,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $200,002.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,788. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

