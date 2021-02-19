ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 89.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $752.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $342,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares in the company, valued at $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,937 shares of company stock worth $903,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

