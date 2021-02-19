Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at $23,419,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,978 shares of company stock worth $7,039,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

