Arrow Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000. CM Life Sciences comprises about 2.3% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMLFU. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,490,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $8,584,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $5,235,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,756,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,733,000.

CMLFU stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,593. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

About CM Life Sciences

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

