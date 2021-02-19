Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,535. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day moving average is $148.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

