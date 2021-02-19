Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.95. 136,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

