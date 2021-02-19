Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $90.01. 69,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,493. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

