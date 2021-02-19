Arrow Financial Corp Has $835,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,376. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

