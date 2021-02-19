Arrow Financial Corp Sells 916 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.75 on Friday, hitting $481.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,686. The firm has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

