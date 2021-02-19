Arrow Financial Corp Trims Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,637. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

