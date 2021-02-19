Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Trading Up 14.2%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was up 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 18,080,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 16,085,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARTL shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.52.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

About Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

