Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) Trading Up 2.4%

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 403 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 394.25 ($5.15). 96,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 57,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.03).

The company has a market cap of £156.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 390.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 334.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a GBX 2.11 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Artemis Alpha Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS)

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

