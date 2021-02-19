Arweave Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.85 or 0.00012329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $228.60 million and $11.35 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.82 or 0.00741734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00044739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.16 or 0.04558860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

