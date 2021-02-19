Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce earnings per share of $3.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $14.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $15.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.89 to $16.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,477 shares of company stock worth $4,300,238. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 107,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ABG opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

