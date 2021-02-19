Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Holdings Cut by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240,063 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $34,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,933 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 962.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE ASH opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.