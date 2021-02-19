Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 147.10 ($1.92), with a volume of 30220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.75 ($1.92).

The firm has a market cap of £99.11 million and a P/E ratio of 22.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.18.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Jerome Booth bought 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) Company Profile (LON:AIE)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.