Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.00.

ASHTY opened at $222.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $225.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.