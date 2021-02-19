Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.92–0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.59 million.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 25,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,479. The stock has a market cap of $644.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.