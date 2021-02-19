Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.78. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

