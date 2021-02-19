Athlon Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 22nd

Athlon Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) quiet period will end on Monday, February 22nd. Athlon Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS SWETU opened at $10.47 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Athlon Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.