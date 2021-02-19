Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. 56,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,000 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.