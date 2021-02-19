Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,108 shares of company stock worth $3,009,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.