Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.80

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 48022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATLKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

