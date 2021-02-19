Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 80,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

