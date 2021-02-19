Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Reaches $1.52

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002793 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.17 million and $135,246.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00553501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00063940 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.24 or 0.00782626 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00042262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00087647 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

