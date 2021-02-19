Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

Shares of Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Aura Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,004,459 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £16.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.37.

About Aura Energy (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

