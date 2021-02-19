Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

